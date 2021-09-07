Shelby Walling Cooper -- Cope

COPE -- Shelby Walling Cooper, 83, of Cope, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Monnie Singleton officiating. Burial will follow in Cooper-Murphy Cemetery at the old Sawney Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Ridgeway.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Shelby's Sons.

CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Shelby was born in Lodge, a daughter of the late Laurie B. Walling and Bertha Elease Lane Walling. She was a graduate of Edisto H.S. and Orangeburg School of Nursing. She was a retired nurse and spent most of her career at Bamberg Hospital. She was a member of the Church of Christ.