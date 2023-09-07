SCRANTON — Shelby Jean Coker Bell, 78, entered her eternal rest on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Lake Marion Nursing Facility in Summerton. Shelby was born Aug. 1, 1945, in Lake City.

She was a daughter of the late James Dudley Gray and the late Lenease Coker Gray.

She is survived by her son, Marion Ronald (Kristin) Coker Jr. of Cope; a grandson, Cameron Coker of Cope; two sisters, Lila Mae Hanna of Lake City and Ann (Terry) Dennis of Scranton; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in the chapel of Floyd Funeral Home, with Rev. Terry Dennis and Rev. Albert Ivey officiating. Burial followed at Lake City Memorial Park.

Arrangements were made through Floyd Funeral Home, 136 E. Main Street, Olanta, www.floydfuneral.com.