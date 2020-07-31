Shelby Altman Metts -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Mrs. Shelby Altman Metts, 81, passed away July 30th after a brief illness at The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.
Mrs. Metts worked at the Sewing Room in Branchville until she and her husband purchased Stacy's Churn from her father, calling it The Churn and owning it for several years. Mrs. Metts was an avid traveler and had a love for animals.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carey Metts; parents, Stacy and Lottie Altman; and her four sisters, Betty, Edwardine, Pat and Barbara Ann.
Mrs. Metts is survived by several special nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery, 1425 Mount Tabor Road, Bowman, SC 29018. The family asks those who wish to attend to adhere to CDC guidelines of social distancing and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her name to the SPCA in Orangeburg.
Ott Funeral Home in Branchville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.ottfh.com
