 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheila Michelle Jefferson -- Santee

  • 0
Sheila Michelle Jefferson

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Ms. Sheila Michelle Jefferson, 54, of 173 Netherlands Drive, Santee, will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at New Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 2025 Bass Drive, Santee. Burial will follow in the Dantzler Cemetery.

Viewing is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31st, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Masks will be required for persons visiting the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call the funeral home.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts weigh in on whether a fungal pandemic like in the ‘The Last of Us’ is possible

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News