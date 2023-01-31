Sheila Michelle Jefferson -- Santee

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Ms. Sheila Michelle Jefferson, 54, of 173 Netherlands Drive, Santee, will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at New Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 2025 Bass Drive, Santee. Burial will follow in the Dantzler Cemetery.

Viewing is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31st, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Masks will be required for persons visiting the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call the funeral home.