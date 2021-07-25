 Skip to main content
Sheila Marshall Anderson -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Sheila Marshall Anderson, 83, of 696 Alexander Drive in Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.

Masks must be worn upon visiting the residence.

