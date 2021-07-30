 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheila Marshall Anderson -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Sheila Marshall Anderson -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Sheila Marshall Anderson, of 696 Alexander Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at noon Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery in St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Carson's Funeral Home. Be advised to wear masks at these services. Family and friends may call the residence and Carson's Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News