Sheila Marshall Anderson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Sheila Marshall Anderson, of 696 Alexander Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at noon Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery in St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Carson's Funeral Home. Be advised to wear masks at these services. Family and friends may call the residence and Carson's Funeral Home.