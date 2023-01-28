Sheila Jefferson -- Santee

SANTEE -- Ms. Sheila Jefferson, 54, of 173 Netherlands Drive, Santee, passed away on Jan. 26, 2023.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
Friends may call the funeral home
