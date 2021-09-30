Sheila Elaine Johnson
ORANGEBURG -- Sheila Elaine Johnson, 39, of 940 Waring St., Orangeburg, passed away Sept. 27, 2021, at the MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown after a brief illness.
She was born April 15, 1982, in Columbia.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and entrusted to Union Community Funeral Home. https:/www.unioncommunityfuneralhome.com/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.