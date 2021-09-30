 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheila Elaine Johnson
0 comments

Sheila Elaine Johnson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sheila Elaine Johnson

ORANGEBURG -- Sheila Elaine Johnson, 39, of 940 Waring St., Orangeburg, passed away Sept. 27, 2021, at the MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown after a brief illness.

She was born April 15, 1982, in Columbia.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and entrusted to Union Community Funeral Home. https:/www.unioncommunityfuneralhome.com/

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News