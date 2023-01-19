 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheila Deloris Dantzler -- Florence

FLORENCE – A graveside service for Sheila Deloris Dantzler, 59, of Florence, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Bull Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Ephriam D. Stephens, pastor; Apostle Jimmy L. Dantzler, presiding; and Dr. Carrie E.S. Dantzler, presiding.

She departed this life Friday, Jan. 13, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

The family is receiving calls and guests at the home of Apostle Jimmy L. Dantzler, 431 Wannamaker St., Orangeburg, SC 29115, or phone 803-682-5011. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com

