Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. (staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations) at Glovers Funeral Home, Monday, March 13, 2023; Burial Location: Pineville United Methodist Church Cemetery Bowman, SC. Viewing will be held Monday, March 13, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.