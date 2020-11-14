 Skip to main content
Shawn Eddie Footman -- Rowesville
Shawn Eddie Footman -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE -- Shawn Eddie Footman, 47, of 125 Hewitt Road, passed Nov. 11, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

All must adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing a face mask.

Email condolences to aljenkinsfunrealhome@gmail.com

