Shawn Eddie Footman -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE – A private family memorial service for Shawn Eddie Footman, 47, of 125 Hewitt Road, will be held at a later date.

He passed away Nov. 11 at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

There will be no public viewingisitation at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence, adhering to COVID-19 guidelines including wearing face mask, and Al Jenkins Funeral Home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.