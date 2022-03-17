Shaundra Lavette Jackson Sellers -- Bowman

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 18, at funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Shady Grove United Methodist Family Life Center, 9140 Charleston Highway, St. George. Burial will be in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 707 Arista Road, Bowman. The casket will be at the center at 10 a.m. for viewing the day of the service.