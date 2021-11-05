 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shaun Michael Parker -- Leesburg, Fla.
0 comments

Shaun Michael Parker -- Leesburg, Fla.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LEESBURG, Fla. -- Services will be held for Shaun Michael Parker, of Leesburg, Florida, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Wells Family Cemetery located at 901 Pondview Drive in Neeses, South Carolina.

Dr. Walter Pym of Two Mile Swamp Baptist Church and the Rev. Josh Elders of House of Refuge United Pentecostal Church will officiate.

Shaun passed away in Leesburg on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021; he was 34 years old. He is the son of Barbara Wells of Neeses and Tony Parker of Leesburg. He is survived by his daughter, Mia Marie Parker; sister, Tonya (Bobby) Corne of Orangeburg; brother, Cedric (Amber) Parker of Orangeburg; grandmother, Sylvia Wells of Neeses. He is also survived by three nephews, Seth Parker, Noah Parker, Eli Parker and one niece, Natalie Corne. He is predeceased by his grandfather, the Rev. Charles Wells of Neeses; and Mr. and Mrs. Claude Parker of Leesburg.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News