Shaun Michael Parker -- Leesburg, Fla.

LEESBURG, Fla. -- Services will be held for Shaun Michael Parker, of Leesburg, Florida, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Wells Family Cemetery located at 901 Pondview Drive in Neeses, South Carolina.

Shaun passed away in Leesburg on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021; he was 34 years old. He is the son of Barbara Wells of Neeses and Tony Parker of Leesburg. He is survived by his daughter, Mia Marie Parker; sister, Tonya (Bobby) Corne of Orangeburg; brother, Cedric (Amber) Parker of Orangeburg; grandmother, Sylvia Wells of Neeses. He is also survived by three nephews, Seth Parker, Noah Parker, Eli Parker and one niece, Natalie Corne. He is predeceased by his grandfather, the Rev. Charles Wells of Neeses; and Mr. and Mrs. Claude Parker of Leesburg.