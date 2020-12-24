Sharon Wimberly Wohnig -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Sharon Wimberly Wohnig, 66, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. She was married to the late Richard Wayne Wohnig.

Future services will be announced by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Sharon was born in Orangeburg to Clara Simms Graham of Orangeburg and the late Dennis Randy Wimberly. She was a clerical secretary for the former Department of Social Services, Husqvarna and The Hearing Center.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Wohnig-Pugh (Bryan) of Orangeburg; a brother, Dennis Joel Wimberly (Mary) of Springdale; a sister, Peggy Wimberly Poston (Randy) of Orangeburg; a granddaughter, Lara Pugh of Orangeburg; and a number of nieces and nephews .

Memorials may be made to the Maude Schiffley SPCA, 225 Ruf Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

