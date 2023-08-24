BOWMAN -- Sharon Weathers Bonnette, 61, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Bowman First Baptist Church, 6605 Charleston Highway, Bowman, with Rev. Steve Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Bowman Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, on Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 P.M.

The family will also receive friends at the residence, 1232 Belleville Road, St. Matthews, or if not able to visit family at St. Matthews, drop off at the residence of David and Lisa Stack, 160 Bowman Branch Highway, Bowman, SC, 29018.

Mrs. Bonnette was born on May 2, 1962. She was the daughter of the late Clyde Owen Weathers and surviving mother Anna Mae Weathers. She was a medical lab office assistant at Bowman Medical Center. She was a member of Bowman First Baptist Church in Bowman.

Mrs. Bonnette was preceded in death by her sister, Tara Williamson, and her brother in-law, Dr. Rick Williamson. Survivors include her husband, Gerald Bonnette of the home; her mother, Anna Mae Weathers; son, Kyle Bonnette (Charlie) of Harleyville; daughter, Katie Wiles (Chase) of Elloree; grandchildren, Harper and Austin Wiles, Lucas Bonnette; sisters, Janice Westbury (Tony), Lisa Stack (David), Breta Rheney (Dr. John Rheney), Holly Ulmer (Timmy); and a number of nieces and nephews.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Tony Westbury, David Stack, Lucas Bonnette, Kyle Bonnette, Jason Westbury, Chase Wiles, Ryan Stack and Justin Stack.

Memorials may be made to Bowman First Baptist Church, 6605 Charleston Highway, Bowman, SC 29018.

Please sign the family's their guest book at www.thompsonfh.net