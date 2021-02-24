 Skip to main content
Sharon Thompson Byrd -- Cordova
CORDOVA -- Mrs. Sharon Thompson Byrd, 56, of Cordova, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her husband, Mr. Franklyn Byrd, at 803-308-2205 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

