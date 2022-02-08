Sharon ‘Sherry’ Elizabeth (Smith) Leviner -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE -- Sharon "Sherry" Elizabeth (Smith) Leviner, 74, of Summerville, passed away in her sleep Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Dukes Harley Funeral Home in Orangeburg, with her son, Joey Leviner, officiating. The burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers are Lee Barkley, Tyson Hoff, Jess Stillinger, Caleb Turner, Josh Westbury and Luke Westbury. Honorary pallbearers are Hatten Leviner, John Dean Leviner and Joey W. Leviner.

Sherry was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late Kirby Hatten Smith Jr. and the late Billie Easterlin Smith. She graduated from Orangeburg High School and attended Winthrop University. She was a member of Catalyst Church in Summerville and was a retired secretary for Summerville Baptist Church, Crossroads Community Church and Charleston Southern University. Sherry also served as a youth leader at First Baptist Church of Orangeburg as well as Summerville Baptist Church. She led many women's Bible studies throughout her life and previously served many years as a stay-at-home mother and grandmother.

She married John M. Leviner on Feb. 26, 1970. They were married 21 years before he died. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jess Stanley Leviner; her father, Kirby H. Smith Jr.; and her mother, Billie E. Smith.

She is survived by her sons, John Marvin (Michelle) Leviner Jr. of Summerville, Marion Kirby (Drena) Leviner of St. George, and Joseph Harold (Amanda) Leviner of Summerville; daughter, Billie Beth (Guy) Stillinger of Ridgeville; brothers, Kirby (Ann) Smith of Chapin, Kip (Debbie) Smith of Ellicott City, Maryland., Steve Smith of Newnan, Georgia, and Ken (Dianne) Smith of Harrisonburg, Virginia; grandchildren, Taylor, John Dean, Josh, Luke, Hatten, Joey, Carrie, Hayden, Jess, Kate; as well as Caleb (Christabeth) Turner and Zeke.

