Sharon Kinsey Beckett -- Smoaks

Born Nov. 27, 1963, in Walterboro, she was a daughter of Marshall Eugene Kinsey and Mary Helen Carter Smith. She worked at Super 8 Motel for many years. Sharon was a loving person who had a beautiful soul and beautiful smile. She enjoyed reading books and especially loved cookbooks. She loved cooking for her family, walking and pulling practical jokes. Sharon never met a stranger and was known as “Sonic mom” to everyone who worked with her boys. More than anything, Sharon loved her children, her family, and telling others about God. She had read her Bible from beginning to end six times and relied on scripture to get her through daily life.