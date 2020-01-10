{{featured_button_text}}
Sharon Johnson

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Sharon Johnson, 66, of 1560 Green Valley St., Orangeburg, will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Kingdom Life Ministries.

The casket will be placed in church at 8 a.m.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Johnson died Saturday, Jan. 4, at Lexington Medical Center following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments