ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Sharon Johnson, 66, of 1560 Green Valley St., Orangeburg, will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Kingdom Life Ministries.
The casket will be placed in church at 8 a.m.
Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Johnson died Saturday, Jan. 4, at Lexington Medical Center following an extended illness.
You have free articles remaining.
Viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.