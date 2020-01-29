DORCHESTER -- Sharon Johnson, 71, of Dorchester, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Trident Medical Center, Charleston.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Greater St. Paul AME, 633 Thomas Kate Road, Dorchester. Burial will be held in Willie Moore Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George SC 29477 (843-563-4332) is in charge of arrangements.
