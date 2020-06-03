Sharon J. Williams -- Columbia

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBIA -- Ms. Sharon J. Williams, 67, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

