Sharon J. Williams -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Memorial services for Ms. Sharon J. Williams, 67, of Columbia, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Masks are required to gain entry to the funeral home.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 7, at G.C. Williams Funeral Home, 1935 W Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky, with interment to follow Monday, June 8, in Eastern Cemetery, Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Ms. Williams passed away Tuesday, June 2, at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

