Sharon J. Ellison -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Sharon J. Ellison, 65, of 108 Halifax Circle, passed May 30, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at North Orangeburg United Methodist Church, Cook Road, with the Rev. Anna G. Miller, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Ellison will lie in repose one hour at the church prior to the service.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Monday, June 6, 2022, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

Due to COVID-19, the family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence from noon to 8 p.m. daily; mask required. Friends may also calll the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com