{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Sharon Annette Johnson, 66, of 1560 Greenville St., Orangeburg, died Jan. 4, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments