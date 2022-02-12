Sharon Ann 'Cherry' Oliver -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside Services for Ms. Sharon Ann "Cherry" Oliver, 54, of 163 Noonie Curve Road, Santee, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Dantzler Cemetery, Mt. Olive Road, Santee, with the Rev. Willie Brown officiating.

Masks will be required for persons attending the services.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is not receiving guests at the residence; however, friends may contact her mother, Mrs. Ella Mae Goodwin, at 803-496-9868, or the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.