SUMMERTON -- Sharon Abigail Sampson Jones, 62, wife of Dwight Jones, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Grove City, Ohio. She was born Nov. 8, 1958, in Waterboro, a daughter of the late James W. Sampson and Carrie Samuel Sampson.

Graveside services for Mrs. Jones will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Historic Liberty Hill AME Church Cemetery, 2310 Liberty Hill Road, Summerton. The Rev. Archie Temoney, pastor, officiating.

The family is receiving friends at her residence, 256 E. Main St., Summerton.

These services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home, LLC of Manning.