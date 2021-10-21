Shari Rose Austin -- Louisville, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Funeral services for Ms. Shari Rose Austin, 43, of 10241 Dorsey Pointe Circle, Louisville, Ky., and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Cornerstone Church, 1481 Chestnut St., Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. Bishop David Smith is officiating.

Ms. Austin passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, in Kentucky.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.

Due to COVID-19, the family will receive limited guests at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her mother, Ms. Gussie Austin, at 803-347-3979, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.