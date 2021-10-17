Shari Rose Austin -- Louisville, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Ms. Shari Rose Austin, 43, of 10241 Dorsey Pointe Circle, Louisville, Ky., and formerly of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Kentucky.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not receive guest at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her mother, Ms. Gussie Austin, at 803-347-3979 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.