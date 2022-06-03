 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shaquannah K. Young -- New York

  • 0

NEW YORK -- The funeral service for Shaquannah K. Young of New York and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Victory Tabernacle Deliverance Temple of the Apostolic Faith, Inc.

Burial will follow the service in Memorial Park Cemetery. Public viewing for Ms. Young will be held at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, 1656 Joe Jeffords Highway, Friday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a wake from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Historical hurricanes mark major milestones this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News