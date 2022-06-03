Shaquannah K. Young -- New York

NEW YORK -- The funeral service for Shaquannah K. Young of New York and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Victory Tabernacle Deliverance Temple of the Apostolic Faith, Inc.

Burial will follow the service in Memorial Park Cemetery. Public viewing for Ms. Young will be held at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, 1656 Joe Jeffords Highway, Friday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a wake from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.