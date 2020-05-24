Shanta Singleton, Trevay Stroman and Essence Stroman -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Private funeral services will be held for Ms. Shanta Singleton, 37, Ms. Trevay Stroman, 12, and Ms. Essence Stroman, 15, all of 145 Bugle Flowers Road, St. Matthews.
Ms. Singleton, Ms. Stroman and Ms. Stroman passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at their residence.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020. Masks are required to gain entry to the funeral home.
Friends may call at the Stroman residence, 899 Nance St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Immediate family may visit the residence daily between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to wwww.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
