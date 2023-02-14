PELLA, Iowa -- The family of Shannon Dantzler Wielard mourn her passing on Jan. 26, 2023.

Shannon was born on May 2, 1987, to Nancy and Ronny Dantzler, both deceased. She is survived by a daughter, Aloni Brant; a son, Eli Poulan; her husband, Josh Wielard; grandmother, Rose Kinsey; honorary sisters, Gina Lokey, Tenille Williamson and Angel Kinsey; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

The family will welcome friends for memorial services at the Church of God of Prophecy, 425 Log Branch Road, Bamberg, on Feb. 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. The Rev. Geanette Hightower will preside.