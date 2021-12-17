 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shamar Kevon Davis -- Stockbridge, Ga.

  • 0
Shamar Kevon Davis

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. -- Shamar Kevon Davis, 21, of 115 Brookwood Estate Court, died Dec. 2, 2021.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from from 2 to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

T&D editor's briefing 12-16-21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News