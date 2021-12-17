Shamar Kevon Davis -- Stockbridge, Ga.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. -- Shamar Kevon Davis, 21, of 115 Brookwood Estate Court, died Dec. 2, 2021.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from from 2 to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com