Shakeira LaSara Waymyers -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Ms. Shakeira LaSara Waymyers, 28, of Noble Park, Denmark, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, 290 W. Third St., Swansea.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, 6751 Savannah Highway, Neeses.
Family will receive friends at 34 Noble Park, Denmark, and at 186 Norfield Drive, Norway. They are asking that you follow all COVID-19 guidelines when visiting and/or attending any service.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.
