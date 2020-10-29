 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shadedria B. Reed -- Summerville
0 comments

Shadedria B. Reed -- Summerville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SUMMERVILLE -- Shadedria B. Reed, 25, of Summerville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the funeral home Saturday. A graveside service will be held at noon Sunday, Nov. 1, at Shuler Cemetery, Old Gilliard Road, Ridgeville.

Service entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News