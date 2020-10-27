 Skip to main content
Shadedria B. Reed -- Summerville
SUMMERVILLE -- Shadedria B. Reed, 25, of Summerville, passed away Oct. 25, 2020.

Services are incomplete at this time.

Services entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

