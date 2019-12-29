WEST COLUMBIA -- Sgt. 1st Class William “Brad” Bradford Zeigler Sr., SCARNG (Ret), 56, entered into rest on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at his home in West Columbia.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel in Orangeburg. Burial will follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Thompson Funeral Home in Orangeburg.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are BJ Zeigler, Troy Hartley, Freddy Beauchemin, Chet Welch, Cody Hinman and Brandon McAlhany.
Brad was born on Dec. 27, 1962, in Aiken. He was the son of Mrs. Daisy Hooker and the late Velton Zeigler. He graduated from Holly Hill High School in 1981. Brad enlisted in the South Carolina Army National Guard in 1984. He went on to retire from the National Guard after 30 years of service, where he served two tours. He was honorably discharged in 2014. Brad enjoyed being on the water, whether on the lake or on the river, with his family and friends. He also loved camping with his children and his grandsons.
Survivors include his mother, Daisy Hooker of Harleyville; daughters, Tracy Zeigler of West Columbia, Ashley Zeigler of Harleyville; son, William “BJ” Bradford Zeigler Jr. (Juliann) of Harleyville; grandsons, Clayton and Grahm Zeigler of Harleyville, Bryson Zeigler of Harleyville; his first granddaughter is due to arrive in April; brother, Ricky Zeigler of Orangeburg; sisters, Beverly Waltz of Orangeburg and Karla Aldrete of Aiken.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Troop Appreciation Fishing Foundation for Wounded Warriors on Lake Murray at PO Box 876, Chapin, SC 29036.
