AIKEN -- Graveside services for Sgt. John Edward “Jr” McCord, 49, of 264 Hutto Pond Road, Aiken, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Dantzler Cemetery, Mt. Olive Road, Santee, with the Rev. Willie Brown officiating.

In adhering to COVID-19 precautions, the graveside service will allow for 10 immediate family members.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. There will also be viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at the graveside, with social distancing and masks being required.

Online condolences can be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call the funeral home.

