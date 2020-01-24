RUFFIN -- Sgt. Bobby L. Varn, 69, of 2587 Southern Charm Road, Ruffin, transitioned to his eternal home on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Walterboro Christian Center, Walterboro.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Stephens Maree Tracey Funeral Home, Walterboro.
Professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.
The family will also be receiving friends at the residence. Further condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.
