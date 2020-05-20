× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sgt. 1st Class Roger McCarthy Robinson

SPRINGFIELD -- Sgt. 1st Class Roger McCarthy Robinson, U.S. Army (retired), of 215 Ashetilla Road, transitioned to be with the Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, at the Jackson's Memorial Swansea Chapel, Swansea.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

Online condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

