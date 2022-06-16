SFC Vondel Norman Davis (Ret.) -- Elgin

ELGIN -- SFC Vondel Norman Davis, (Ret.), 55, of Elgin, died May 24, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, at JP Holley Funeral Home, Farrow Road, Columbia. Burial will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery Columbia.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at JP Holley Funeral Home, Farrow Road, Columbia.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

