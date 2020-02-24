SFC Alton T. Reese Sr. --- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for SFC Alton T. Reese Sr., 81, of 1175 Erika Lane, Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Christian Antioch House of Prayer, 331 Hill Coast Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Bishop Louis Howell Sr. is officiating.
Mr. Reese will be placed in the church one hour prior to service.
Mr. Reese passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Charlie Norwood V.A. Medical Center, Augusta Georgia.
SFC Alton T. Reese, Sr., was born on Feb. 14, 1939, the son of the late Queen Elizabeth Brown Reese and Willie Reese.
He attended the public schools of Chicago and worked several jobs to help provide for his mother and other siblings after his father died at an early age.
After graduation from public school, he joined the U.S. Army where he learned several skills such as electrical wiring and running lines in Vietnam for communication. He also was stationed in Germany and Korea (he signed up for any schools that the military offered and for which he qualified) Retired E-7, Alton was also a Drill Instructor. He was a lively person who liked doing challenging things like being a Radio DJ and traveling in an R.V. He worked as a civilian at Fort Jackson training troops until he was transferred to the X-ray department to deliver films to the V.A. hospital.
He is preceded in death his parents, one sister and one brother.
He was married to Evangelist Eunice M. Rush-Reese for 28 years.
Alton leaves to cherish his fond memories: his loving wife; his children, Theodore A. (Lillian) Reese Jr., Marlene Chong Reese, Bridgette Andrea (Isaac) Johnson, and Samuel Patrick Howell; grandchildren, Alisha Thella Reese, Alexander Theodore Reese, Anthony Michael Reese, Isaac JaQuan Johnson, Sa'Mya N. Howell, and Taylan Hughey; sisters, Berlina Baker, Marlene Newell-Washington, and Erma Reese-Joubert; two sisters-in-law, Rosa Waymer and Mary Ann Jackson; one brother-in-law, Benny Scott and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com
