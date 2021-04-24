Selwyn Gerard Singletary -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Selwyn Gerard Singletary, 46, of Orangeburg, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 5, 2021, in Chicago. You are invited to attend his Celebration of Life services at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Grace Funeral Services.

Selwyn leaves behind to cherish his sweet memories one brother, Kenric S. Singletary of Texas; one sister, Yolanda Renee Singletary of New York; two nieces, Aliana and Angel Green; two nephews, Orville Green Jr. and Kenric Singletary Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539).

May The Work "WE" Do Speak For Us!