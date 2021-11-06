 Skip to main content
Selena Riley -- Columbia
COLUMBIA -- Selena Riley, of 1797 Myers Road, Orangeburg, passed away Nov. 4, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital following a brief illness.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines from 5 to 7 p.m. daily. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com

