Selena Riley -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Selena Riley, of 1797 Myers Road, Orangeburg, passed away Nov. 4, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital following a brief illness.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines from 5 to 7 p.m. daily. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com