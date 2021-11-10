Selena G. Riley -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Graveside services for Selena G. Riley of 1797 Myers Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Big Buck Blvd., with the Rev. Dr. Donald Greene, pastor, officiating.

She passed Thursday, Nov. 4, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital after a brief illness.

Public visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg following COVID-19 guidelines.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence from 5 to 7 p.m. daily, following COVID-19 guidelines. Friends may also call the funeral home.

