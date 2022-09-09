 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Selena D. Young -- Orangeburg

Selena D. Young

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Selena D. Young, 52, of 690 Gadsden St., Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.

Ms. Selena D. Young passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

The family respectfully requests no visitation at the residence. Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

