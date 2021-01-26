 Skip to main content
Sean E. McCants -- Summerville
SUMMERVILLE -- Sean E. McCants, 32, of Summerville, passed away Jan. 21, 2021. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, in Brownsville Cemetery, Pidgeon Bay Road, Summerville.

Service entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

