Sean B. Edwards -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Sean B. Edwards, 46, of 300 Coker St., died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at his residence.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m., Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery, Bamberg.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family ask that all follow the COVID-19 protocol.