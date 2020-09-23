 Skip to main content
Scott Murphy -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG – A memorial service for Scott Murphy, of 637 Rowe St., Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

