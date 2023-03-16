Scarlett was born to the late Joe Grady Hudson and the late Lynette Castleberry Hudson in Thomasville, GA. After graduating from Ocoee High School in Ocoee, FL, she attended Bible college at Southeastern University in Lakeland, FL. She earned a diploma in nursing from the Orangeburg Regional Hospital School of Nursing and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University. Scarlett had a strong work ethic and was devoted to serving her community through 37 years of employment at The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, SC. She passionately pursued her career in multiple nursing leadership roles including Nurse Manager on the Progressive Care Unit, Assistant Nurse Manager on 3-West, House Supervisor, and Clinical Manager of the Behavioral Health Unit. She was a strong advocate for nursing staff, as well as improving the access of care and provision of mental health services within the community. Scarlett found great pride and fulfillment through her devotion to the nursing profession. However, her greatest joy and pride in life were her two children.